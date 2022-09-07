‘The Masked Singer’ Introduces New Format Ahead of Season 8 Debut

Season 8 of The Masked Singer premieres on FOX on September 21st.

With the new season comes a new format.

This season, instead of only one Masked Singer being eliminated per episode, only one Masked Singer will move on at the end of each episode.

That means there will be a double elimination every episode.

To add the second elimination, an audience voting component is being added.

This season will have the largest number of contestants.

What is your favorite music competition show?