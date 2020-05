FOX’s The Masked Singer is returning for a fourth season. They are aiming for a Fall premiere but if they are not back in time due to COVID-19 it may be a midseason premiere. Nick Cannon serves as host and co-executive producer. The judges are Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. The show is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting. Are you surprised The Masked Singer has made it for four seasons? What has been the biggest surprise reveal?