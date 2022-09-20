“The Masked Singer” Returns Tomorrow to Fox!

There’s going to be a record 22 costumes on Season 8 of “The Masked Singer”. So to get ready for tomorrow’s premiere, Fox released images of 12 costumes. They are:

1. Fortune Teller: It’s an intricate fortune telling machine with a glowing crystal ball. Picture Zoltar from the movie “Big”, but green with red eyes.

2. Maize: An ear of corn gone old Hollywood glam. She wears a feathered and jeweled headpiece with a sparkly green dress. I have a feeling this will be the viral Corn Kid’s favorite.

3. Pi-Rat: Yep. He’s a grey rat dressed as a pirate. But he’s also holding a box with a small white rat sitting on top of jewels. Maybe this is a duo or the contestant is a puppeteer?

4. Harp: She is faceless in an all-gold sparkly dress. There’s a harp attached to her back.

5. Walrus: He’s a walrus in a yellow fisherman outfit with a seagull on his head.

6. Scarecrow: Perfect for the season. It’s a scarecrow with a smiley jack-o’-lantern head and a burgundy witch hat.

7. Avocado: It’s a sliced half of an avocado. The pit looks like an emoji with a smiley face. And they’re wearing red hi-top sneakers.

8. Bride: She’s a pink dragon dressed as a bride. So maybe she’s a bridezilla?

9. Venus Fly Trap: It’s basically just a venus fly trap with mossy legs and leaves for arms. I just want to know where the contestant’s head is?

10. Hedgehog: It’s furry with a black bowler hat and jacket that have designs made up different sized buttons.

11. Sir Bugaboo: He looks like a cross between the Mad Hatter and Cheshire Cat. He has a furry green cat head with sharp teeth . . . and a colorful and mismatched suit with a top hat.

12. Mummies: It’s a trio of mummies with reflective gold bandages, jeweled armor, and red eyes. They’re giving Iron Maiden “Powerslave” album art vibes.