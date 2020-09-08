‘The Masked Singer’ to Include First-Ever Two-Headed Duet Costume

This season The Masked Singer has a double surprise! For the first time ever, the show will include a two-headed duet costume, Snow Owls. The Snow Owls will be joined by costumes previously revealed, such as the Giraffe, Crocodile, the mysterious Whatchamacalit, and the Sun. Other costume announcements will be made soon. Season 4 of The Masked Singer kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 23! Are you excited for the new season of The Masked Singer? What are your thoughts on the two-headed duet costume?