The Mega Millions Jackpot Is HUGE!!

The Mega Millions jackpot is getting back up to near a billion dollars. Nobody won the jackpot in Tuesday’s lottery drawing, which was worth 785-million dollars. As a result, the jackpot will roll over to the next drawing on Friday and will be worth an estimated 940-million dollars, making it the sixth biggest lottery jackpot ever. But be sure to check your numbers from Tuesday’s drawing — ten of those tickets are worth at least a million dollars.

Side note: how about the Mega Millions announcer guy?! He’s like an auctioneer! ~ Bill