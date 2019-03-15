The Miami Dolphins Trade Quarterback Ryan Tannehill

The Miami Dolphins have decided to trade quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans for draft picks.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Dolphins will be getting a fourth-round pick back in 2020 and a 2019 seventh-round pick. The Titans will receive Tannehill on a one-year contract worth $7 million guaranteed with a chance to receive $12 million based on playing time incentives and a sixth-round pick in 2019.

Read more here.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

President Trump Issues his First Veto Have you Seen me? The Broward Sheriffs Department Searches for Hit-and-Run Driver Shaquille O’Neal Now a Member of the Broward Sheriff’s Department Keith James Declared the Winner of the West Palm Beach Mayoral Election After Recount Teen Kills Girlfriend’s Dog Because she did not Come Home on Time The Identity of Local man who was Shot and Killed Thursday has been Released
Comments