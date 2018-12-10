The Miracle in Miami

The Miami Dolphins beat The New England Patriots with a double lateral miracle play in the final seconds of Sunday’s game.

Former University of Alabama standout Kenyan Drake caught the second lateral and ran it in for the winning touchdown shocking the Patriots who were trying to clinch the AFC East with a win. Instead Tom Brady and the New England Patriots lost to Miami in a high octane game 34-33.

“That was the last part of the play that was scripted when I got the pitch. It was sandlot football,” Drake said. “It was just me and Gronk. I couldn’t let Gronk tackle me in that situation. I said, ‘look, sorry Gronk,’ he’s a great player but I got somewhere to be.”

With the win the dolphins keep their wildcard hopes alive for the playoffs.

“Drake runs a 4.3 and Gronk probably runs a 4.6 or 4.7, so I feel good about that matchup,” Miami QB Ryan Tannehill said. “There’s no quit in me. There’s no quit in this locker room.”

The Patriots’ Gronkowski was back there preparing for a jump-ball situation, but he was a liability as a tackler as Drake tightropped the sideline running right past him. Tannehill said after the game that the 69 yards between the line-of-scrimmage and the end zone was too long for a Hail Mary. Gase called for ‘Boise’ and there wasn’t a hesitation. Gronkowksi lost his footing and tripped as Drake galloped into the end zone.