Would you pay $71,500 for a baby blue 1976 AMC Pacer? But what if that particular baby blue 1976 AMC Pacer was the one used in the movie “Wayne’s World?” It’s the original “MirthMobile” that was featured in the “Bohemian Rhapsody” lip sync jam. It recently hit the auction block, and someone paid $71,500 for it. Not surprisingly, that’s a record for a Pacer. This same car sold for $37,400 in 2016, after it was fully restored. 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of “Wayne’s World”.