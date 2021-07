Young lovers Walter (Tom Hanks) and Anna (Shelley Long) are house-sitting the New York City apartment owned by Max (Alexander Godunov), Anna’s ex-husband, who suddenly decides to toss them out. Needing a new home, they settle on buying a country estate outside the city, which is available for a suspiciously low price. It soon becomes apparent why, as doors fall off their hinges, staircases come tumbling down and a bathtub falls through the floor. The couple’s relationship suffers similarly.