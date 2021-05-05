The Monkees are returning to the road for their Farewell Tour!

Surviving band members Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith announced a 34-date tour that kicks off September 11th in Seattle! They will be in Fort Lauderdale on October 12th!
Tickets and VIP packages for some of the shows are available now, while more will go on sale later this week.
Here are the confirmed tour dates for 2021:
9/11 — Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre
9/14 — Sacramento, CA, Crest Theatre
9/15 — San Jose, CA, San Jose Civic
9/17 — Riverside, CA, Fox Performing Arts Center
9/18 — El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia
9/19 — Phoenix, AZ, Celebrity Theatre
9/24 — Dallas, TX, The Majestic Theatre
9/25 — San Antonio, TX, HEB Performance Hall at Tobin Center
9/28 — The Woodlands, TX, Dosey Doe
9/29 — The Woodlands, TX, Dosey Doe
10/2 — Chattanooga, TN, Tivoli Theatre
10/6 — Birmingham, AL, Iron City
10/7 — Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre
10/8 — Atlanta, GA, Atlanta Symphony Hall
10/10 — Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live
10/12 — Fort Lauderdale, FL, Parker Playhouse
10/13 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
10/15 — Biloxi, MS, IP Casino Resort and Spa
10/16 — Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre
10/19 — Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Center for the Arts
10/20 — Tarrytown, NY, Tarrytown Music Hall
10/22 — Bethlehem, PA, The Wind Creek Event Center
10/23 — Atlantic City, NJ, Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall
10/24 — New York, NY, Town Hall
10/26 — Burlington, VT, Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
10/28 — Huntington, NY, The Paramount
10/29 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
10/30 — Medford, MA, Chevalier Theatre
11/1 — Greensburg, PA, The Palace Theatre
11/2 — Detroit, MI, Masonic Cathedral Theatre
11/6 — Milwaukee, WI, Riverdale Theatre
11/9 — St. Charles, MO, Family Arena
11/10 — Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theatre
11/14 — Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre