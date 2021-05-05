The Monkees are returning to the road for their Farewell Tour!

Surviving band members Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith announced a 34-date tour that kicks off September 11th in Seattle! They will be in Fort Lauderdale on October 12th!

Tickets and VIP packages for some of the shows are available now, while more will go on sale later this week.

Here are the confirmed tour dates for 2021:

9/11 — Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre

9/14 — Sacramento, CA, Crest Theatre

9/15 — San Jose, CA, San Jose Civic

9/17 — Riverside, CA, Fox Performing Arts Center

9/18 — El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia

9/19 — Phoenix, AZ, Celebrity Theatre

9/24 — Dallas, TX, The Majestic Theatre

9/25 — San Antonio, TX, HEB Performance Hall at Tobin Center

9/28 — The Woodlands, TX, Dosey Doe

9/29 — The Woodlands, TX, Dosey Doe

10/2 — Chattanooga, TN, Tivoli Theatre

10/6 — Birmingham, AL, Iron City

10/7 — Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre

10/8 — Atlanta, GA, Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/10 — Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live

10/12 — Fort Lauderdale, FL, Parker Playhouse

10/13 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/15 — Biloxi, MS, IP Casino Resort and Spa

10/16 — Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre

10/19 — Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/20 — Tarrytown, NY, Tarrytown Music Hall

10/22 — Bethlehem, PA, The Wind Creek Event Center

10/23 — Atlantic City, NJ, Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall

10/24 — New York, NY, Town Hall

10/26 — Burlington, VT, Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

10/28 — Huntington, NY, The Paramount

10/29 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

10/30 — Medford, MA, Chevalier Theatre

11/1 — Greensburg, PA, The Palace Theatre

11/2 — Detroit, MI, Masonic Cathedral Theatre

11/6 — Milwaukee, WI, Riverdale Theatre

11/9 — St. Charles, MO, Family Arena

11/10 — Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theatre

11/14 — Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre