The Moody Blues' John Lodge debuts music video for new solo song, "In These Crazy Times"

Courtesy of John Lodge

Back in July, Moody Blues singer/bassist John Lodge released a new solo track called “In These Crazy Times (Isolation Mix),” which was recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown. Now an official video for the tune has premiered at the band’s official YouTube channel.

The clip features scenes of Lodge working on the song in his home studio, along with some of his collaborators on the track, including his son Kristian on lead guitar, and his wife, Kirsten, and current Yes singer Jon Davison on backing vocals.

The video also features recent onstage footage of Lodge and his 10,000 Light Years Band, as well as Davison, who was a special guest during John’s most recent tour.

Lodge’s daughter, Emily, who organized the recording of “In These Crazy Times,” says her father has been writing a number of new tunes during the pandemic.

In related news, Moody Blues singer/guitarist Justin Hayward recently posted a video on the band’s YouTube channel of himself giving an acoustic performance of “One Lonely Room,” a tune from his 1977 solo album Songwriter.

The clip begins with a segment shot at the Hendrix Vintage Guitars shop in Lavagna, Italy, featuring Hayward giving some background about the song. The actual performance was filmed at Justin’s home studio.

The video is the latest in Hayward’s “Tuesday Afternoons” series of performance clips the guitarist has been posting each Tuesday on YouTube.





By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.