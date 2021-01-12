The Moody Blues' John Lodge preparing to release live album recorded during 2019 Royal Affair Tour

Credit: Frank Piercy

In 2019, Moody Blues singer/bassist John Lodge and his solo band served as an opening act for Yes on The Royal Affair Tour, and Lodge reveals that he’s preparing a new live album featuring performances from the prog-rock-themed U.S. package trek.

“I recorded every show, so I decided to release [an] album,” the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer tells ABC Audio. “I’ve been in the studio mixing that, and I just mastered that. And that’ll be ready for release probably in the spring.”

Lodge also reports that album’s cover, which was created by longtime Yes artist Roger Dean, was recently completed. “I’m really pleased with everything,” he adds. Dean also designed the covers of John’s 2019 compilation B Yond: The Very Best Of and his 2017 concert album Live from Birmingham: The 10,000 Light Years Tour.

Reflecting on the trek, which also featured Asia, Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy and The Crazy World of Arthur Brown‘s Arthur Brown, John says, “I had a fantastic time. The tour was fabulous. It was like touring in the old days. The energy from everyone, [including] the crew, [was] just fantastic.”

Lodge’s Royal Affair Tour set featured mainly select Moody Blues songs he wrote. Current Yes frontman Jon Davison regularly joined Lodge and his group during their segment for a performance of the 1968 Moody Blues hit “Ride My See-Saw.”

Interestingly, Lodge is featured on Yes’ own latest album, The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas, which was recorded at a stop during the 2019 trek. Lodge lends guest vocals to a cover of John Lennon‘s “Imagine,” which Yes performed because its drummer, Alan White, played on the original recording.

Lodge says he thought Yes’ rendition was “fabulous,” adding, “Steve Howe‘s guitar playing is just tremendous.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.