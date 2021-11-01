The Moody Blues’ John Lodge releases 2019 performance of “Ride My See-Saw” featuring Yes’ Jon Davison

Keeping the Faith for Halesouth

Longtime Moody Blues singer/bassist John Lodge has released a live performance of his band’s classic 1968 song “Ride My See-Saw” as an advance track from his forthcoming concert album, The Royal Affair and After, which is due out December 3 on CD and digital formats.

As previously reported, the album features performances from a 2019 Las Vegas show that Lodge and his 10,000 Light Years Band played while serving as an opening act on the Yes-headlined Royal Affair Tour, as well as select songs recorded during John’s subsequent U.S. solo trek.

For the live rendition of “Ride My See-Saw,” Lodge and the group were joined on backing vocals by current Yes frontman Jon Davison.

The performance is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. A companion video has premiered on Lodge’s official YouTube channel that features footage of Lodge, his band and Davison combined with some animated celestial images.

Reflecting on the meaning behind “Ride My See-Saw,” John notes that the song “is really about how life is full of highs and lows, you can’t ride the wave forever…and the secret to me is to find a balance to keep the glass half full…something I’ve thought about a lot over the last 18 months.”

The Royal Affair and After also will be released as a limited-edition blue-vinyl LP on January 28, 2022.

In other news, Lodge has confirmed a series of 2022 U.S. concerts that will run from a March 8 show in Norfolk, Connecticut, through a March 26 gig in Dania Beach, Florida. After that trek, John will take part in the 2022 Flower Power Cruise, which sets sail from Miami on March 28. Visit JohnLodge.com for his full itinerary.

Here’s the live album’s complete track list:

“Steppin’ in a Slide Zone”

“Saved by the Music”

“Legend of a Mind”

“Sunset”

“Late Lament” (with Graeme Edge)

“Nights in White Satin” (with Jon Davison)

“Gemini Dream”

“Isn’t Life Strange”

“I’m Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)”

“Ride My See-Saw” (with Jon Davison)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.