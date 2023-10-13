The Moody Blues’ John Lodge to continue his Days of Future Passed tour in 2024

Decca Music Group

The Moody Blues bassist John Lodge has added a new leg of his Days of Future Passed tour, where the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer plays the band’s classic 1967 album, Days of Future Passed, in its entirety, along with a selection of classic hits.

The new dates kick off February 24 at The Villages in Florida and wrap March 17 in Boston, Massachusetts. Lodge will then perform on the Flower Power Cruise, which departs Miami on March 21 and returns March 28.

The tour has the 78-year-old Lodge accompanied by his 10,000 Light Years Band and includes a guest appearance by Lodge’s son-in-law, current Yes frontman Jon Davison. The concert also features a special recording of late Moody Blues drummer Graeme Edge reciting his poems “Morning Glory” and “Late Lament.”

A complete list of tour dates and ticket information can be found at johnlodge.com.

