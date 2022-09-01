The Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward releases new solo single, “Living for Love”

BMG

Longtime Moody Blues singer/guitarist Justin Hayward has released his first new solo single in more than two years, a melodic, acoustic guitar-driven track called “Living for Love.”

The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, while a lyric video for the tune has debuted on Hayward’s official YouTube channel.

The romantic song features Justin reflecting on the excitement of a burgeoning romance when he was young.

“I’m one of a generation that as teenagers, if we were lucky, were living just for love; with the most wonderful music, freedom and optimism,” the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer says. “We didn’t really understand at the time but I have to celebrate those days now, while we are still here, and we remember.”

Hayward recorded “Living for Love” in Italy earlier this year, and he and his studio collaborator Alberto Parodi are the only musicians featured on the track, with Hayward playing guitars and keyboards and Parodi also playing keyboards.

Meanwhile, Hayward has made some “Living for Love”-themed merchandise available for purchase at his online store.

Hayward wrapped up a U.S. solo tour in June and is now preparing to launch a 10-date United Kingdom trek that begins September 11. Visit JustinHayward.com to check out all the dates.

Hayward, of course, has written and sung many of The Moody Blues best-known songs, including “Nights in White Satin,” “Question,” “I Know You’re Out There Somewhere,” “Tuesday Afternoon” and “Your Wildest Dreams.”

