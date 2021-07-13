The Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward to launch the “Nights” US solo tour in September

Al Pereira/Getty Images

After his solo touring plans were put on hold last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moody Blues singer/guitarist Justin Hayward will get back on the road starting in September for a monthlong U.S. trek.

The outing, dubbed the “Nights” tour, gets underway with a September 13-14 stand in Chicago and winds down on October 15 in Clearwater, Florida. The 22-date trek also will stop in venues in other Midwest cities, as well as along the East Coast.

Hayward’s longtime guitar accompanist Mike Dawes will open the shows with a solo set.

The most recent new music that the 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer released was a two-song digital EP featuring the original songs “One Summer Day” and “My Juliette” that came out in March 2020.

Here’s a full list of Hayward’s upcoming U.S. tour dates:

9/13 — Chicago, IL, City Winery

9/14 — Chicago, IL, City Winery

9/16 — Cincinnati, OH, The Ludlow Garage

9/18 — Warren, OH, Robins Theatre

9/19 — Kent, OH, The Kent Stage

9/20 — Munhall, PA, Carnegie of Homestead

9/22 — Annapolis, MD, Rams Head On Stage

9/24 — Fairfield, CT, The Warehouse at FTC

9/25 — Hartford, CT, Infinity Hall Hartford

9/26 — East Greenwich, RI, Greenwich Odeum

9/28 — Boston, MA, City Winery Boston

9/29 — Rockport, MA, Shalin Liu Performance Center

9/30 — Plymouth, NH, The Flying Monkey

10/2 — Huntington, NY, The Paramount

10/3 — Sellersville, PA, Sellersville Theater 1894

10/5 — Nashville, TN, City Winery Nashville

10/7 — Atlanta, GA, City Winery Atlanta

10/9 — Fort Lauderdale, FL, Amaturo Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

10/10 — Key West, FL, Key West Theater

10/12 — Ponte Vedra, FL, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

10/14 — Orlando, FL, The Plaza Live

10/15 — Clearwater, FL, Capitol Theatre

