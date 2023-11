Shake Shack is trying to give away free chicken sandwiches.

The burger chain says if an NFL player celebrates a touchdown with the chicken dance in the end zone on November 12, they’ll give away free Chicken Shack sandwiches.

Execs say, “Our Chicken Shack is a sleeper in the chicken sandwich game and surpasses all the others, but you can be the judge of that.”

You’ll have to spend at least $10 to score the free sandwich.

Have you ever seen the Chicken Dance anywhere other than a wedding? Where?

(Chewboom.com)