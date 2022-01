Talk about cheating death! After a small plane crashed on train tracks in Los Angeles, California, LAPD police officers pulled the injured pilot from his aircraft moments before a train hit his crashed plane. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. in Pacoima. The Cessna 172, a single-engine airplane, landed on the Metrolink Antelope Valley line train tracks. Rescue crews arrived at the scene and managed to extricate the plane’s pilot seconds before a speeding train collided with the plane.