The Most Incredible Save EVER!

Talk about an incredible save!  A baby stroller was about to roll into busy traffic in southern California on Tuesday.  But a good Samaritan ran in out of nowhere and snagged it just in time.  The kid’s great-aunt tried to chase after it but fell down twice.  A security camera got footage of the whole thing.  Ronald Nessman is the guy who saved the day.  Here he is.   Of Note:  Turns out he used to be homeless and happened to be there for a job interview at a nearby Applebee’s.  Hey Applebee’s, give that man a job!