The Most Incredible Save EVER!

Talk about an incredible save! A baby stroller was about to roll into busy traffic in southern California on Tuesday. But a good Samaritan ran in out of nowhere and snagged it just in time. The kid’s great-aunt tried to chase after it but fell down twice. A security camera got footage of the whole thing. Ronald Nessman is the guy who saved the day. Here he is. Of Note: Turns out he used to be homeless and happened to be there for a job interview at a nearby Applebee’s. Hey Applebee’s, give that man a job!