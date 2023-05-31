The Most Kid-Friendly National Parks

A visit to one of America’s many national parks is a great idea for a summer trip – but which ones are kid-friendly?

The Huffington Post has ranked the best national parks to visit with children. Here are a few that made the list:

Yellowstone National Park

Grand Canyon National Park

Everglade National Park, Florida

Badlands National Park, South Dakota

Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico

How many national parks have you been to? What makes a park ‘kid-friendly’?