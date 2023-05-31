The Most Kid-Friendly National Parks

A visit to one of America’s many national parks is a great idea for a summer trip – but which ones are kid-friendly?
The Huffington Post has ranked the best national parks to visit with children. Here are a few that made the list:
Yellowstone National Park
Grand Canyon National Park
Everglade National Park, Florida
Badlands National Park, South Dakota
Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming
Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico
How many national parks have you been to? What makes a park ‘kid-friendly’?