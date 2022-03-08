The Most Popular Desserts in America

We all love our sweets. A new survey has revealed just how popular certain desserts are in every U.S. state!

According to insurance company Coventry, ice cream is the most popular dessert in five states, making it the most popular in the country!

Local-specific desserts did rather well in their states of origin, though Texas sheet cake was most popular in four states that weren’t Texas.

Check out the whole list of the most popular desserts in each U.S. state at CoventryDirect.com!

Do you have a sweet tooth? What dessert can you eat over and over?