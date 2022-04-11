Instacart conducted a survey to find the most popular Easter Candy of 2022.

“77% of Americans intend to buy Easter candy this week. And 65% think Easter candy is the best candy of the year in terms of seasonal candy.”

The top 10 candies include, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Candy Eggs, Peeps, Brach’s Jelly Bird Eggs, Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunny, M&Ms Easter Milk Chocolates, Hershey’s Kisses, Cadbury Chocolate Mini Eggs, The top three candies, Starburst Easter Jelly Beans, Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs and Cadbury Cream Eggs come in at number one.

What is your favorite Easter Candy?