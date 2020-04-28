The Most-Watched Movies at Home Over the Weekend

The weekend box office looks a little different now that we are all under stay-at-home orders.

The new box office is what people are watching on Netflix.

Top 5 watched movies on Netflix this weekend were, Bad Boys for Life starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, Trolls World Tour, Like A Boss starring Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne, Sonic the Hedgehog and rounding out the top 5 was Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot.

People are also flashing back to some old favorites.

The Harry Potter movies, Pretty Woman and The Greatest Showman were among some oldie but goodies that people watched this weekend.

What did you watch this weekend? Name a movie everyone has seen except you?