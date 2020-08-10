The Most-Watched Movies at Home This Weekend

The Weekend Box Office has a new look these days. It’s more like “the weekend at home.” Here are some of the top movies on various platforms Disney + Beyonce’s Black Is King. Hulu: Palm Springs. Peacock: The Big Lebowski. iTunes: Shia LeBeouf’s Tax Collector Netflix: The original dance movie, Work It. Also big on Netflix are two movies from 1993, Jurassic Park and Dennis the Menace. Adam Sandler’s Mr. Deeds is also big. What is your favorite streaming platform for movies and what are you watching?