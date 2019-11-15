The Motorola Razr Is Coming Back

After being squashed by Motorola years ago, the company has announced that the popular Motorola Razr phone is coming back. The phone will still have the Razr look but will be updated with the technology of today. Look for tech like a touch-screen keyboard, smart camera, water repellency, a smart camera, and much more. The part that sucks is that the phone will only be available for Verizon users, run on the Android platform, and will cost about $1,500. You can pre-order the phone starting on December 26. Did you use the Razr back in the day? Will you switch from your present phone to a Razr?