The Movie Science Named the Scariest Never Fully Earned Its Reputation

Debate rages over the scariest movie, but science certifies Rob Savage’s “Host” as the winner.

It’s one of the genre’s best-reviewed films in recent history, with a 99 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from almost 100 critics.

The movie was made for only $35,000, takes place on computer screens, and is only 56 minutes long. It was released during the pandemic when people weren’t thinking about watching a scary movie that adds a darker twist to the early days of COVID.

The Science of Scare study tested 250 people with 40 horror movies. They wore heart rate monitors, and their average heart rate was compared to a resting rate of 64. “Host” won due to pure fear.

What is the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?