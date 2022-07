The first full trailer is out for Rob Zombie’s “The Munsters.” The film is based on the 1960’s sitcom and stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa. It follows the family of monsters as they move from Transylvania to the American suburbs. Cassandra Peterson will also appear as her famous character “Elvira” in the film. “The Munsters” will debut sometime this fall.