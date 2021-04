Rob Zombie is making a “Munsters” movie. It’ll premiere in theaters and on Peacock at the same time. Zombie’s film reboot of “The Munsters” will reportedly begin filming in May and feature Zombie’s wife, Sheri Moon Zombie will play Lily Munster, and Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster. The cast will also reportedly include Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia and Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson. There’s no word on a release date.