Fans of Christmas television programming are upset by the omission of The Muppet Christmas Carol during holiday programming this year. The Christmas favorite stars Sir Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge and many fans of the 1992 movie took to Twitter to announce their displeasure: “Just saw the TV Christmas listing and can’t see muppets Christmas carol anywhere and I’m panicking,” tweeted one viewer. What Christmas movie is a must-see for your holiday to be complete?