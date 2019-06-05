“The Muppet Movie” Returns To Theaters For 40th Anniversary

You’ll be able to see The Muppet Movie on the big screen for the first time in 40 years.

The movie will be screened on July 25th and July 30th. There will be showings at 700 locations nationwide.

FathomEvents.com has all of the details about where you can watch the classic film.

The Muppet Movie was originally released in 1979. The soundtrack was nominated for an Oscar.

What is your favorite song from the movie?