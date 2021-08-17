The Museum Of Broadway To Open In Times Square In Summer 2022

Coming to Times Square next summer is the Museum of Broadway.

This will be the first ever permanent museum dedicated to the legacy of Broadway musicals, plays, and theatres.

The museum will be an interactive experience for guests to see Broadway history from inception to present day and will offer a special exhibit to show “The Making of a Broadway Show”.

The Museum of Broadway will be in the heart of Times Square at 145 West 45th St.

What is your favorite Broadway show? What Broadway show is on your bucket list to see?