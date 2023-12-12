The Mysterious Reason Families Hang a Pickle on Their Christmas Tree

Ever wonder why people hang a pickle on their Christmas tree?

Southern Living explained the tradition of hanging an ornament shaped like a pickle called “Weihnachtsgurke.”

“For many families, Christmas morning starts with a hunt for a pickle ornament, deemed the Christmas pickle, on the tree,” Southern Living reports. “The first person who finds the pickle gets the first gift and bragging rights until next Christmas.”

Originally, pickle ornaments were considered a German tradition; however, no evidence points to Germans participating in the tradition. More than likely, it was an American invention made to sell more ornaments.

Does your family hang a pickle on the Christmas tree? What other holiday traditions do you and your family participate in?