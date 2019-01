The National Weather Service is reporting that a tornado touched down in Hialeah over the weekend.

The incident occurred Sunday in the area of 1800 West 76th Street.

Officials described the impact as an EF-0 tornado with winds up to 85 miles-per-hour.

Aerial footage from our news partner CBS12 showed damage to several homes in the area, as well as downed trees.

There has so far been no report of injuries.