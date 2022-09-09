The New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer Has Dropped

The latest trailer for the upcoming DC film Black Adam has been released.

This new trailer for the film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, shows more of the action the film has to offer along with the arrival of the Justice Society.

A far better look at what fans will witness from the film that also stars Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindle, Pierce Brosnan, and Viola Davis.

Black Adam hits theaters on October 21.

What do you think of the second trailer? How do you feel about The Rock as an anti-hero?