The official trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the Bridgerton sequel show centering around Queen Charlotte, is finally here! Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. The show debuts on Netflix on May 4, 2023.