The New Hunger Games Film Looks Great

The prequel to The Hunger Games focuses on Coriolanus Snow at age 18, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem. Young Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and though the Snow family has fallen on hard times, he sees a chance for a change in his fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor for the Tenth Hunger Games, only to have his elation dashed when he is assigned to mentor the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes! hits theaters November 17th.