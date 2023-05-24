The New “Little Mermaid” Opens This Weekend

Disney’s new “Little Mermaid” is not getting the best of reviews. Here are a few:

“While it’s still an exercise in re-branding and revenue, the results at least provide some dazzle, some romance, and a handful of pretty-good new songs with lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.”

– Alonso Duralde, The Film Verdict

“What’s on-screen too often feels like wan, second-rate imitation, and the few differences seem motivated less by a spirit of imagination than one of joyless anxiety.”

– Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times

“For all its pizazz, everything about this Little Mermaid is just more muted. Miranda’s new songs are odd, too, and don’t seem to fit.”

– Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press

“‘The Little Mermaid’ origin story lacks room for this more feminist take. It simply is not deep enough.”

– Carla Meyer, San Francisco Chronicle

Many say Hallie Bailey , who plays the Little Mermaid, is the only saving grace of the film. Will you go see it?