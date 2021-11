The 3-minute trailer is out for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It shows Tom Holland as Peter Parker battling villains from past Spider-Man movies, including Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin, and getting help from Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. A tweet from Marvel Entertainment says Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out exclusively in movie theaters on December 17th. Tickets go on sale November 29th.