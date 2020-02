The first teaser for Season 4 of Stranger Things is out and it looks like Hopper is alive, although he’s a prisoner of the Russians. The show’s creators say, quote, “He is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human . . . and other. “Season four is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more.” There’s no word yet on a premiere date.