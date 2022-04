We can’t wait for this film. The latest look at the final installment in the ‘Jurassic World’ franchise — set to release in theaters June 10 — also teases more of the original ‘Jurassic Park’ cast. Jurassic World: Dominion reunites Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. But looks who’s back! Members of the original Jurassic Park series: Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum!!