The New “Wednesday” Series Looks Awesome

The latest trailer is out for Tim Burton’s new “Addams Family” spin-off. It’s the first look at Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. AND Christina Ricci is also seen near the end. She played Wednesday in 1991’s “The Addams Family”, and 1993’s “Adams Family Values”, so she returns to the franchise and reunites with Tim Burton. The series also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems and more. Wednesday begins streaming on Netflix November 23rd.