The News You Need To Know In A Minute 1/14/19

Waking up to foggy conditions this morning…and to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history is now on Day 24 and there are no signs of it ending. The House and Senate are scheduled to return to work today but snow in Washington could keep some lawmakers away from the Capitol.
———–
In a response to last year’s Parkland High School shooting massacre, Florida’s new governor, Ron DeSantis issued an order suspending Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.
Sheriff Israel says he will fight to get his job back and will run for reelection in 2020.
———–

A Palm Beach County woman is under arrest for threatening the PBSO on Facebook.
66-year-old Jill Hoffman is behind bars accused of making threats to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page.
————

“Aquaman’s” been dethroned by the Upside at the box office starring Kevin Hart who still says he will not host the Oscars.

