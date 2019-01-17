The News You Need To Know In A Minute 1/17/19

Four US soldiers are dead and three injured in the deadliest attack on American troops since they went into in Syria. ISIS says one of its members is responsible for blowing himself up with a suicide vest.

——–

Federal prosecutors say a 21-year-old Georgia man is being charged with plotting an attack on the White House.

Agents arrested Hasher Taheb after a year-long investigation and say there is not a threat to the community and he emphasized the upcoming Super Bowl in Atlanta was never a target in this case.

————–

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will teach her colleagues in the House how to use Twitter more effectively…like the President. The 29-year-old Democrat from New York has two-point-four-million followers on Twitter, more than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Today, she’ll be leading a discussion in the House on how to use Twitter as an effective messaging tool to connect with constituents, and “the importance of digital storytelling.” Trump has 55 million and Former president Obama has 100 million.

———

The Washington Post is warning people that fake copies of their newspaper are being distributed around downtown DC.