The News You Need To Know In A Minute 1/2/19

President Trump has invited top leaders from both parties to a briefing today on border security . The meeting comes one day before Democrats take control of the House. Democrats and the White House are deadlocked over ending a partial government shutdown, with the sticking point being funding for a border wall. Trump says he is ready to make a deal.

Two people, including a child, are missing after a boat capsized on the way to Miami. The missing are described as a nine-year-old from Haiti and a man from the Bahamas, who is believed to be a smuggler. Nine others on the boat were rescued.

A two-year-old girl who fell into a rhino enclosure at a Florida zoo is recovering this morning.

The zoo immediately shut down its Rhino Encounter exhibit which is described as a hands-on educational experience.

Let the sunshine on healthcare….A new federal rule that requires hospitals to post the standard prices of their medical procedures online will go into effect today.

The full program not only requires the hospitals to make their prices available online, but it also requires hospitals to make electronic medical records more readily available to patients.

Water fountains could be to blame for an illness that hit six passengers on a Cleveland-to-Tampa flight.

Tampa fire officials say four adults and two children were complaining of nausea and vomiting when their Frontier Airlines flight landed yesterday.