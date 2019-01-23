The News You Need To Know In A Minute 1/23/19



Just one month before the first anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead in Parkland, a Santa Ana, California man is facing federal charges for allegedly trolling loved ones of victims killed in the school massacre with threats on social media.

Former Mayor Andrew Gillum will learn Friday whether he’s in legal trouble.

The Florida Commission on Ethics is finishing up an investigation into Gillum’s travels with lobbyist friends to Costa Rica and New York City, where he took in a performance of “Hamilton”with undercover FBI agents.

Singer Chris Brown is no longer in police custody after being arrested in France on suspicion of rape. However he is still under investigation after a 24 year old woman accused him of raping her in his hotel room. Brown denies the allegations.

A medical marijuana company is claiming CBS rejected its ad for the Super Bowl. The president of Acreage Holdings said they were willing to spend up to five million dollars for a 30-second ad during the broadcast of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.