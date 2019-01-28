The News You Need To Know In A Minute 1/28/19

Federal workers are heading back to work today. The 35-day shutdown was the longest in U.S. history, and ended Friday when President Trump signed off on a short-term funding measure. That agreement is only good for three weeks. If a deal is not reached on border security in that time frame, the president has said the government may shut down once again. Trump also signaled again that he could use emergency powers to build a wall. Either way he says the wall will be built.

———-

Tax filing season officially starts today. The IRS will begin processing tax returns today with officials promising all refunds will be paid on time.

————–

Former Tallahassee, Florida Mayor Andrew Gillum is facing an ethics hearing after probable cause was found to charge him with illegally accepting gifts from lobbyists.

Gillum will face a formal hearing in front of a judge within the next two months and could eventually be forced to pay civil penalties up to $10,000 per violation.

——-

Black Panther is taking home the top prize at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The superhero film scored best performance by a cast in a motion picture last night, the show’s top honor. Black Panther will now compete for best picture at the Oscars.