The News You Need To Know In A Minute 1/3/19

One of Democrats’ first priorities will be an effort to end the government shutdown when they regain control of the House today. The partial shutdown is in its 13th day, as Congress and President Trump remain deadlocked over a funding bill and the wall Trump wants on the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Trump says the partial shutdown of the federal government could run for a long time.

A S-A-T controversy in South Florida. A high school student is denying that she cheated on the test of a student’s academic skills, used for admission to colleges. Kamilah (kah-mee-lah) Campbell’s October S-A-T scores may be invalid, apparently due to a 300-point score increase the last time that she took the test. Her score went from 900 to 1200. Campbell has hired attorney Benjaman Crump to get her scores released…so she can apply to college.

A plan to ban cigarettes at Florida beaches isn’t sitting well with some smokers. A bill filed yesterday would ban beachgoers from lighting up on the sand. Violators of the proposed ban would incur a fine or community service.

Well it was apparently the last straw for Daniel Taylor who is under arrest for grabbing a St. Petersburg McDonald’s employee and tried to pull her over a counter. A witness says the fight started when the customer asked for a straw and ended up being charged with two counts of simple battery…