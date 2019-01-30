The News You Need To Know In A Minute 1/30/19



Bone-chilling arctic air not felt since the 1800’s is crippling the Midwest. areas.

Thousands of flights across the U.S. have been delayed or canceled because of the frigid weather and mail service has been suspended in four states.

———

An attorney for ex-Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel requested a hearing yesterday after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the sheriff saying that he failed to keep children safe during last February’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Israel said that DeSantis was making a “power grab” against those who duly elected him.

——–

Closing arguments are set for this morning in the El Chapo drug trafficking trial in Brooklyn. Accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s attorneys questioned only one witness yesterday and rested their defense. This, after prosecutors wrapped up a ten-week presentation. El Chapo faces life in prison.

———

Rubber Chicken? Just in time for the Super Bowl, Tyson Foods is recalling more than 36-thousand-pounds of their chicken nuggets concerns they might contain pieces of rubber.

———-

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is slated to give his state of the league address today in Atlanta. The commissioner is sure to be asked about the non-pass interference call that helped the Rams beat the Saints in the NFC Championship Game to advance. Goodell will also address topics such as instant replay, safety rules and international games when he speaks at noon in Atlanta today.