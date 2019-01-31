The News You Need To Know In A Minute 1/31/19

The unrelenting cold continues to keep parts of the country frozen in subzero temperatures today. Meanwhile we are about ten degrees warmer this morning with temps in the low 60’s.

———

In Pembroke Pines the FBI is excavating an underground tunnel that leads right up to a bank.

The tunnel was discovered when a sinkhole formed in the middle of a nearby paved road. Cops found a pair of muddy boots, homemade ladder, a stool, digging tools and a generator in the tunnel. The entrance was discovered in nearby woods and was covered by a wooden pallet.

——

With the one year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre just two weeks away, Superintendent Runcie is inviting parents from each grade level to air their questions. The four meetings aren’t open to the general public or the media. Runcie cancelled a general meeting with all the parents for safety concerns.

——–

Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL is healthy, but his state of the league address was overshadowed by the blown call in the NFC Championship Game. He says officiating is not an exact science and people are human. The bad call prevented the Saints from potentially running down the clock and kicking a chip-shot field goal to win. Instead, the Rams went on to win in overtime and advance to Super Bowl 53 this Sunday.