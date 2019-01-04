The News You Need To Know In A Minute 1/4/19

At least seven people are dead in Florida in a fiery crash on Interstate 75. Two semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash in Alachua County that spilled 50 gallons of diesel fuel and engulfed the area in flames.

Surprise…California Representative Nancy Pelosi is once again Speaker of the House.

The House of Representatives yesterday voted to approve a legislative package to fund the government that has been partially shutdown for two weeks.

Kevin Hart still might host the Oscars next month thanks to the help of Ellen DeGeneres, who taped an interview with him that airs today. DeGeneres told Hart she had personally called the Academy to urge the organization to rehire him and they told her they would be thrilled to have Hart back on as host. Hart says he’s thinking about it.

Hollywood is gearing up for awards season with the Golden Globes this Sunday.